Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter

Posted on by

 

Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter 

Or a restless leaf, a footprint.

Is fault on a blameless day,
scrawled on a washed-out sky.

My friend’s music orbits his home,
worms through the cracks
in the bluest lines, ever new

and permanent, staining even his hope
long after the lights stutter away.
And the rain’s attenuated sorrows?

They’re coming, he says. Like goats
through a fence. Like lava. Like tomorrow.

 

* * *

“Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter” was first featured at Vox Populi in January 2017. I’m grateful to editor Michael Sims for supporting my work.

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter

      • I know some of that feeling: “Who really wrote this?” Amazing what lurks between sub- and conscious doors. I treasure a photo of an antique University of Florida-themed roadster but it was years before I noticed the little Florida State University “Seminoles” stuffed rag-doll clutching an FSU pre-game spear under the left-front tire of the truck. I had though I’d captured the essence of a Gator-booster’s “tailgate-worthy” jalopy…until, finally, looked more closely. Similar occurrences with words have sometimes delighted and I’ve wondered about the pieces that come near-complete.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.