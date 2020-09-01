Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter

Or a restless leaf, a footprint.

Is fault on a blameless day,

scrawled on a washed-out sky.

My friend’s music orbits his home,

worms through the cracks

in the bluest lines, ever new

and permanent, staining even his hope

long after the lights stutter away.

And the rain’s attenuated sorrows?

They’re coming, he says. Like goats

through a fence. Like lava. Like tomorrow.

* * *

“Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter” was first featured at Vox Populi in January 2017. I’m grateful to editor Michael Sims for supporting my work.