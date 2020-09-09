My Poem “Maps” is Up at Green Ink Poetry

Posted on by

 

My poem “Maps” is live at Green Ink Poetry. This previously appeared in Riggwelter, and was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. I owe its existence to Ken Gierke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title (which I changed) that sparked this piece.

 

 

11 thoughts on "My Poem "Maps" is Up at Green Ink Poetry

