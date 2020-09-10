I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs

I got drunk once and woke in Korea

with you watching over me.

Odd, how you spend seasons looking

down, and I, up. If I lived in a cloud,

could you discern me from the other

particles? Perhaps your down is

peripheral, or left, or non-directional. I can

fathom this without measuring scope,

yet I feel queasy about the possibility

of being merely one vaporous drop

coalescing among others, unnamed

and forgettable, awaiting the particular

atmospheric conditions to plummet to my

fate. As if we control our own gravities!

One winter I grilled pork tenderloin under

your gaze, unaware that the grass

around me had caught fire, and when I

unwound the hose and turned on the

faucet you laughed, as the hose wasn’t

connected and only my feet were

extinguished. Dinner was delayed

that evening, but I praised you just the same.

I look up, heedless in the stars’ grip, unable

to retrace all those steps taken to this here,

now, but still you sway above the branches,

sighing, lighting my path, returned once

again, even if not apparent at all times. Every

star signals a departure. Each is an arrival.

* * *

“I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs” was published in Sourland Mountain Review in January 2017.