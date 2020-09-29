When Shadows Hide

I breathe when you breathe,

and watching me,

you capture each lost molecule.

This book blinks whenever you turn the page.

I see you between the words, between the white threads.

You are the adored chapter, the one I read in bed before

sleep, and after I wake, before the first wren announces

dawn, then in the afternoon’s highest point, when shadows hide,

and later, as they emerge to stroke your bare shoulder.

What’s on the other side, you ask. What do you hear?

Your breath, I say. Your name.

“When Shadows Hide” was first published in the print anthology Epiphanies and Late Realizations of Love in February 2019.