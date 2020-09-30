When Shadows Hide
I breathe when you breathe,
and watching me,
you capture each lost molecule.
This book blinks whenever you turn the page.
I see you between the words, between the white threads.
You are the adored chapter, the one I read in bed before
sleep, and after I wake, before the first wren announces
dawn, then in the afternoon’s highest point, when shadows hide,
and later, as they emerge to stroke your bare shoulder.
What’s on the other side, you ask. What do you hear?
Your breath, I say. Your name.
“When Shadows Hide” was first published in the print anthology Epiphanies and Late Realizations of Love in February 2019.
Beautiful, so beautiful.
Thank you, Tre. You could say I was inspired. 🙂
You’re quite welcome. Inspiration is THE muse. 🙂
Thanks for sharing. 🙂
Thanks for reblogging, Anthony!
Beauuuuuuuuuuuuutiful.😊
Thank you very much.
Thanks very much!
Oh… I used to love those evenings, of quietly reading in bed together….exquisite Robert…
Thanks, Ivor. There’s nothing quite like that, is there?
Oh my! Breathtaking.
Thanks, Leslie. I was love struck!
I can tell. So happy for you both!
Thanks for reblogging.
so beautiful.
Thank you, Paula. Much appreciated.
May your love produce many more such poems!
Thanks, Nazir. There aren’t enough love poems out in the world.
I do believe you have captured breath. And love. Within your web of words.
Thanks, Jilanne. I’m grateful for your comments and support.
