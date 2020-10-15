My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar (with recording)

My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar

Blue-tinted and red-mouthed, you light a cigarette

that glows green between your lips and smells of

menthol and old coffins, burnt fruit and days carved

into lonely minutes. I mumble hello, and because

you never speak, order a tulip of double IPA, which the

bartender sets in front of me. Longing to ask someone

in authority to explain the protocol in such matters,

I slide it over, but of course you don’t acknowledge

the act. The bartender shrugs and I munch on spiced

corn nuts. I wish I could speak Japanese, I say, or cook

with chopsticks the way you did. We all keep secrets, but

why didn’t you share your ability to juggle balls behind

your back sometime before I was thirty? And I still

can’t duplicate that pork chili, though my yaki soba

approaches yours. You stub out the cigarette and immediately

light another. Those things killed you, I say, but what the hell.

As always, you look in any direction but mine, your face

an empty corsage. What is the half-life of promise, I ask. Why

do my words swallow themselves? Who is the grandfather

of loneliness? Your outline flickers and fades until only a trace

of smoke remains. I think of tea leaves and a Texas noon,

of rice balls and the vacuum between what is and what

could have been, of compromise and stubbornness and love,

then look up at the muted tv, grab your beer, and drink.

* * *

“My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar” was first published in The Lake in December 2018.