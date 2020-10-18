My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar (with recording)

My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar
Blue-tinted and red-mouthed, you light a cigarette
that glows green between your lips and smells of
menthol and old coffins, burnt fruit and days carved
into lonely minutes. I mumble hello, and because
you never speak, order a tulip of double IPA, which the
bartender sets in front of me. Longing to ask someone
in authority to explain the protocol in such matters,
I slide it over, but of course you don’t acknowledge
the act. The bartender shrugs and I munch on spiced
corn nuts. I wish I could speak Japanese, I say, or cook
with chopsticks the way you did. We all keep secrets, but
why didn’t you share your ability to juggle balls behind
your back sometime before I was thirty? And I still
can’t duplicate that pork chili, though my yaki soba
approaches yours. You stub out the cigarette and immediately
light another. Those things killed you, I say, but what the hell.
As always, you look in any direction but mine, your face
an empty corsage. What is the half-life of promise, I ask. Why
do my words swallow themselves? Who is the grandfather
of loneliness? Your outline flickers and fades until only a trace
of smoke remains. I think of tea leaves and a Texas noon,
of rice balls and the vacuum between what is and what
could have been, of compromise and stubbornness and love,
then look up at the muted tv, grab your beer, and drink.
* * *
“My Mother’s Ghost Sits Next to Me at the Hotel Bar” was first published in The Lake in December 2018.
Excellent
Thanks, Beth!
Robert Okaji (O At The Edges) nails this “gone” (but not) mother-son relationship poem with his usual suprior style. Always, Bob, grab – and drink – her beer.
Thank you, sir. Waste not, want not!
Wamt Not, Waist Yet (stashed)
Wow, Robert. This is among your best, I think, so rich and compressed. Bravo!
Thanks very much!
Just a fantastic poem Rob, just wonderful, full of life, remorse, wisdom.
Thanks very much, Jim. Ah, family. Ah, regret…
Sometimes, I dream of my father… Your poem echoes with what I feel when I see him on those edges of sleep… Distances, never bridged, never even fully comprehended. And then, the door is fully closed, the ghost whispering through the keyhole on the other side…
My dreams are full of regret – those lost words and unexpressed feelings, both good and bad. But the ghosts keep whispering.
So many questions we ask of the ghosts that haunt us. So few answers.
My mother did not speak to me in my dreams for more than a decade. When she finally spoke, she said in a broad, midwestern accent “You could stand to lose a few pounds,” which was quite startling, as that was a phrase she never would have used, and her real accent, even after living in the U.S. for 50+ years, was heavy on the Japanese. The questions are still unanswered.
The words of this poem lingers on after you have read it, just like the memories they evoke. That is what I believe makes this poem so powerful. I love it.
I’m so pleased this resonates for you. Thanks very much!
Great job!
Thanks very much, Christina!
Your voice brings to life one of my favorite Okaji poems.
Thank you, Ken. I have two others in this series that keep getting rejected. Perhaps they’ll find a home in the near future. 🙂
How powerful, and it feels like the imagery from your words dips into a wave, then escaping. Like reaching into a painting, but not being able to fully grab the objects in it. That is such a complex theme you weaved here quite eloquently, either the mutual understanding and connection, and at the same time, a sort of disconnect from differences and places in life (perhaps literally or metaphorically). It is indeed lingering, and I can’t help but feel this one is going to stick with me for awhile. A very stirring piece. Such visceral writing, as always. This is surreal.
Thank you. Memories and experiences combined with imagination, regret and longing. Stir in some sorrow and there you are…
An interesting presentation… Love the details that come out as you reflect on her and her life and what you wished you would have asked her.
Well done Robert!
Thanks, Dwight. The details were hard to pin down, but eventually the right ones emerged.
Phenomenal!
Thanks very much, Jay. Much appreciated.
