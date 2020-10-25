Scarecrow Dreams

If by night I move without aid,

what then? Precious flesh, precious

bone, never mine to lose – the difference

between nothingness and no thing. A

pity that my friends fly at the merest

movement, but when the air’s breath

stills, they sing and rattle among the

grain, scribing their days in song

and footprints, seeking the available

on the ground. And what scrolls lower

than the sound of sunflowers turning?

The laughing daughter runs around

my lattice spine, scattering joy like so

many seeds, and when my hollow

fingers clench, the earth quivers, or

so it seems. Then midnight returns

and I disengage and stalk about,

scaring rodents and their predators,

hooting in harmony with the owls

reveling in the night air, remembering

the holy shirt, a yellow glove, corn

silk’s gleam at noon and the warmth

of your fingers against my burlap skin.

I do not breathe, I say, but I exist. By

morning what joins me but the tune

of yet another bird, unseen, melodious,

the pulse of morning’s dew. Eternity.

How my straw tongue longs to sip it.

“Scarecrow Dreams” first appeared in the summer 2017 edition of Eclectica. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom, for publishing several of my scarecrow poems.