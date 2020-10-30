Four Poems Up at As Above So Below

I’m delighted that four of my shakuhachi poems are up at As Above So Below, which also includes two poems by Stephanie L. Harper (one of which was written while under COVID-19’s breath-crushing grip) and pieces by Kate Garret, Sarah Law, Mark Tulin and others you might recognize. Many thanks to editor Bethany Rivers for taking these pieces.
Congratulations, Robert! That’s awesome!
Thank you, Tre. It is awesome, indeed!
You’re quite welcome!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Adding my congrats to the list …
How marvelous to have multiple flute poems included!
Thanks, Jazz. The publication seemed to be a good match, so I gave it a shot. Turns out the editor plays the shakuhachi. Sometimes the world isn’t as big as we think. Ha.
Says so much about the editor … dedication to smallest nuances … makes me smile!
Thank you for the link Robert, what a wonderful presentation , congratulations, a bit early at the moment, but I’ll celebrate for you tonight… Cheers…
