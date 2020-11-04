Looking for something to read during the pandemic? Charlotte Hamrick asked writer friends for recommendations. Scroll down to read mine: https://zouxzoux.wordpress.com/2020/10/27/pandemic-reading-writers-share-their-picks/
Is there a link to it?
Oops. Just added it. https://zouxzoux.wordpress.com/2020/10/27/pandemic-reading-writers-share-their-picks/
Yes! Thank you!
Middlemarch by George Eliot will keep you going for a few weeks, or 36 hours on Audible. Life and times in 19th century small town England. Reputed to be theBest English Novel. I agree.
