Pandemic Reading: Writers Share Their Picks

Posted on by

Looking for something to read during the pandemic? Charlotte Hamrick asked writer friends for recommendations. Scroll down to read mine: https://zouxzoux.wordpress.com/2020/10/27/pandemic-reading-writers-share-their-picks/

5 thoughts on “Pandemic Reading: Writers Share Their Picks

  3. I’ve been reading about the rural crisis in America, and reviewed an older book on the topic, Broken Heartland (1990) and paired it with a new one, Tightrope by Kristof and WuDunn (2020) that I’m just now reading. Maddening to see how our current situation could have been avoided if we’d only gotten to work on social issues more than 30 years ago.

    And thanks to you and this post, I now have more collections of poetry (Laux and Daye) winging their way in my direction. And I’ll be pulling Hirshfield’s work (including Nine Gates and Come, Thief, among others) from my shelf and give it another read. Thank you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.