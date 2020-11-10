Self-Portrait as Never

Within the unknown or could-have-been,

this stance requires certainty, the ability

to stand upright, rooted, implacable,

relentless in the is and the no in time.

I dream of faith, despite knowing its

secrets. Atoms swarm, seed heads explode.

Rivers reverse, the galaxy rots, and at the

center, we fold our arms across our chests

and deny or accept at whim, leaving behind

no footprints, only lost words, some dust.

“Self-Portrait as Never” was first published in After the Pause in June 2019. Thank you, Michael Prihoda, for accepting this piece.