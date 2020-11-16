Poem Up at Line of Advance Posted on November 16, 2020 by robert okaji My poem “What Stares Back” has been published by Line of Advance. Thank you, Christopher Lyke, for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
It’s a solid poem, Robert. Definitely deserved! Congratulations!
Thanks, Tre! Much appreciated.
You’re most welcome!
Another congrats – you are prolific!
I really like this poem … has me shuddering in recall of some personal incidences of “youthful certainty” — indeed we don’t know what we don’t know. Good to reflect with relief rather than nurturing apprehension … though we need to keep our eyes open. (Love the imagery of geese flying past the window — I’ve often wished for wings to transport me out of the uncomfortable.)
Thanks, Jazz. I think I’m more persistent than prolific. And stubborn. 🙂 Oh, those days of mostly misguided youthful certainty! Wings would be nice, but feet will do. That, and automobiles!
Well done, Bob! It’s a lovely poem; poignant.
Thanks, Cate. I was much more optimistic and idealistic forty years ago…
A brilliant piece Robert,,, you’ve captured ‘as time goes by’ perfectly, and congratulations ‘old’ timer…
Thanks, Ivor. Leonard is always appropriate, isn’t he?
Always Robert.. and it’s already 4 years since he’s been gone 🤗
Congrats! It is a lovely and lyrical piece!
Thanks very much, Diane. Much appreciated.
