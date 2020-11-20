Poems Up at Tistelblomma

My poems “Never Enough,” “Lace Cactus” and “Love Note” are live at Tistelblomma, a new publication out of Sweden. Many thanks to editor Jenny Enochsson for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Yay, Bob!
Thank you, Cate. My first publication in Sweden!
Bob, you are sure on a roll! I especially love “Never Enough” – so much heart there!
Thanks, Lynne. I didn’t submit much in the spring and early summer, but started back up in August. “Never Enough” burst forth last November. It was, and is, heartfelt. 🙂
Well, you’re an inspiration and certainly that poem is too (started a little fire inside for my own love 😎)
I know how lucky I am, in so many ways!
Three wonderful poems … love your love poems! … and I am captivated by your “Lace Cactus”, wanting more, sensing a story behind this, and sensing this, too, is a love poem.
Thanks, Jazz. I’d call “Lace Cactus” a poem of longing rather than a love poem, but I think it could go either way. 🙂
