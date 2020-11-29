Poems Up at Tistelblomma

My poems “Never Enough,” “Lace Cactus” and “Love Note” are live at Tistelblomma, a new publication out of Sweden. Many thanks to editor Jenny Enochsson for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Yay, Bob!
Thank you, Cate. My first publication in Sweden!
Bob, you are sure on a roll! I especially love “Never Enough” – so much heart there!
Thanks, Lynne. I didn’t submit much in the spring and early summer, but started back up in August. “Never Enough” burst forth last November. It was, and is, heartfelt. 🙂
Well, you’re an inspiration and certainly that poem is too (started a little fire inside for my own love 😎)
I know how lucky I am, in so many ways!
Three wonderful poems … love your love poems! … and I am captivated by your “Lace Cactus”, wanting more, sensing a story behind this, and sensing this, too, is a love poem.
Thanks, Jazz. I’d call “Lace Cactus” a poem of longing rather than a love poem, but I think it could go either way. 🙂
Congrats!….and, what kind of flower is that?
Thanks, Jilanne. I believe it’s either a Texas thistle or an Englemann thistle. They grow wild on my rural property in Texas, which, alas, I’ve not been able to visit in ages.
Ah, yes. I thought it looked familiar. So lovely for something so prickly, like roses. I’m thinking there’s a life lesson in there somewhere, LOL.
They are beautiful, and the bees seem to love them, too. I’m sure as well that there’s a lesson there, but I’ve yet to figure it out. Ha!
I am banging my hand on the table as I read these. That’s how much I love them. I usually find difficulty with connecting to poems but yours is trully an exception. Congratulations Robert. Thanks you for the work that you do.
Thanks very much, Kaliova. You have made my day.
congrats ❤️
Thank you!
