Poems Up at The Closed Eye Open

My poems “Self-Portrait as Refrain,” “Dashi” and “Inheritance” are live at The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking these pieces.
My poems “Self-Portrait as Refrain,” “Dashi” and “Inheritance” are live at The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A stunning opening Robert… and I’ve run out of red wine, best I run down to shop to replenish my cabinet gone dry….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoops.. that one didn’t work…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ivor. We musn’t run out of red wine!
LikeLike
Went back to this for seconds … I especially like “Dashi” … … visualizing notes from flute mingling into a sound/vibration stew and then mixing into the larger room-pot of human sighs, laughs perhaps, and vapor from a brewing broth … Mmmm …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dashi is the broth of life! Mix it with music, and you’ll not need much else, except someone with whom to enjoy both.
LikeLiked by 1 person