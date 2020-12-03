Poems Up at The Closed Eye Open

My poems “Self-Portrait as Refrain,” “Dashi” and “Inheritance” are live at The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking these pieces.

 

 

  3. Went back to this for seconds … I especially like “Dashi” … … visualizing notes from flute mingling into a sound/vibration stew and then mixing into the larger room-pot of human sighs, laughs perhaps, and vapor from a brewing broth … Mmmm …

