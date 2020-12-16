Poem Up at ONE ART: a journal of poetry Posted on December 16, 2020 by robert okaji My poem “Nebraska” is live at ONE ART: a journal of poetry. Many thanks to editor Mark Danowsky for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew. Much appreciated.
You’re welcome.
I like this one a lot, Bob, but I also respect so much how hard you work at your craft!
Thank you, Dan. The reward is in the writing. And then occasionally someone reads the thing! 🙂
“those broken-feathered regrets pinned under glass” – wow!
Thank you, Leslie. I’m so pleased that the line resonated for you.
Poetic minds tune right into the rhythms of road trips! This one makes me eager to get back “out there” – physically and poetically. Fantastic that your poems are traveling via so many journals!
An outstanding piece of love, nature, and life, connected by a tasty little seed grain…
