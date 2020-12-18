Poem Up at ONE ART: a journal of poetry Posted on December 18, 2020 by robert okaji My poem “Nebraska” is live at ONE ART: a journal of poetry. Many thanks to editor Mark Danowsky for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this one a lot, Bob, but I also respect so much how hard you work at your craft!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Dan. The reward is in the writing. And then occasionally someone reads the thing! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“those broken-feathered regrets pinned under glass” – wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Leslie. I’m so pleased that the line resonated for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poetic minds tune right into the rhythms of road trips! This one makes me eager to get back “out there” – physically and poetically. Fantastic that your poems are traveling via so many journals!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alas, lately my road trips have been mostly limited to quick jaunts to grocery or hardware stores. But someday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, will take you along in my mind – Stephanie too – we are headed for the dark skies of South Llano River State Park for a few nights, to be there for the Solstice viewing of Jupiter & Saturn doing their very rare conjunction. (A cool hardware store nearby … for daytime “viewing”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
An outstanding piece of love, nature, and life, connected by a tasty little seed grain…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Ivor. It was a fun and essential trip. I’ve never seen so much grain!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The north-west of Victoria is our wheat belt, a land grain 🌾😊
LikeLiked by 1 person