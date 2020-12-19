In the Garden of Wind’s Delight

Posted on by

 

 

In the Garden of Wind’s Delight

Faltering, it drifts
to a stop, rests for a moment
before fluttering to its end.

It is good to be sound.
It is good to trickle through holes.
It is good to be old
even if just one of a crowd.

These notes serve no purpose
yet they linger beyond
their existence.

I listen to their past
for their future. Where are you?
I ask. What is your true name?

 

 

“In the Garden of WInd’s Delight” appeared in July 2019 in Nine Muses PoetryThank you, Annest Gwilym, for taking this piece.

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “In the Garden of Wind’s Delight

  3. On one level, Robert, this is an instruction manual for reading poetry. People get baffled sometimes because they can’t find the “meaning.” But a poem is like your garden – drifting notes, bits of beauty without purpose. You don’t have to know what it “means,” you don’t have to know the “true name” of things, to appreciate the beauty of the garden 😊

    Like

    Reply

  4. Also, humorous tangent on your line, “It is good to be old.” I recall an old cajun saying, “If I’d a known getting old was this much fun, I’d a done it a long time ago.” Having hitchhiked 14 countries since turning age 60, I know what he means. Go ahead. You and Vecchio can envy me now 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.