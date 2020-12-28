Countdown #4: This Oak

My last five posts of 2020 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

This Oak

Never rooted in Tibet,

has not watched a whale breach

a November Pacific dusk, or guzzled

bitter beer near Vesuvius. Nor has it

absorbed the warmth of a loved one’s

hip on a frozen morning long after

the embers’ glow has greyed

and the windows blossomed

white. It cannot know the beauty

of disparate instruments playing

in joyous harmony. It will whisper

no incantations, does not smile,

won’t ever feel the anticipation

of a first kiss after a complicated

courtship. The bouquets of Bordeaux

elude it, as do tears or the benefits

of laughter. Why, then, do I envy it so?

“This Oak” was published in Slippery Elm (print only) published by Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio, in spring 2019.