Poem Up at Book of Matches

Posted on by

 

My poem “Letter to Hamrick from the Century of the Invalidated” has been published in the inaugural issue of Book of Matches Thank you, editors Kelli Allen and Nicholas Christian, for taking this piece. This is a fantastic new litmag, featuring such luminaries as Clare L. Martin, Eric Pankey, Jeff Santossuosso, Kelli Russell Agodon, Jack Bedell, Megan Wildhood, Lauren Camp and others. Try it, you’ll like it!

 

 

 

13 thoughts on “Poem Up at Book of Matches

  3. I am so excited and honored by your poem! I’ve been reading Book of Matches and it does have wonderful poetry in its pages. How did this get by me? I’ll be watching for the next open sub period. Congrats, Bob!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Thanks, Charlotte! I wrote it in fall of 2019, and then let it marinate for a year before submitting it. Book of Matches was the first place I sent it to. I happened to see a call for submissions, responded quickly, and voila. Boy, that doesn’t happen often!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    • Thank you, Jazz. I keep sending them out, and occasionally they find homes. 🙂 I generally write these poems in fits and starts, bits and pieces, over the course of weeks/months. They’re fun, and the trick, for me, is to never rush them to completion. But that lesson also applies elsewhere. Ha.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.