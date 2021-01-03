Poem Up at Panoply

My poem “Spider” has been published in Issue 17 of Panoply. Many thanks to editors Andrea, Jeff and Ryn for including this piece, and for supporting my work over the past five years. I am truly grateful.
Congrats!
Thanks very much, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
