Poem Up at Panoply

My poem “Spider” has been published in Issue 17 of Panoply. Many thanks to editors Andrea, Jeff and Ryn for including this piece, and for supporting my work over the past five years. I am truly grateful.
My poem “Spider” has been published in Issue 17 of Panoply. Many thanks to editors Andrea, Jeff and Ryn for including this piece, and for supporting my work over the past five years. I am truly grateful.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Congratulations – never easy to get published! But sooo satisfying! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much! It’s always gratifying!
LikeLiked by 1 person