Poems Up at Buddhist Poetry Review

I’m delighted that my poems “Hurricane,” “Star Bright” and “Why I Hate Mowing the Lawn” are live at Buddhist Poetry Review.. Thank you, Jason Barber, for taking these.
Congratulations!
Way to rock the new year, Robert! Congratulations!
Such great pieces for this journal; I’m delighted as well!
