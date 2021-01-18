Shadow (with Recording)

Shadow

walking,
crushing juniper berries
at dusk

the dog shadows me
in his absence

 

“Shadow” first appeared here in April, 2015. It could be considered a companion piece to “Mother’s Day,” which is included in the July 2016 edition of The Lake.

Music: “Thunderbird” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

 

