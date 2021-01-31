Salad Suizen
Like the lone slice of cucumber
in the dinner salad,
I fear that I am not worthy
of such distinction.
No bottled dressing could mask my ineptitude.
I am that wedge of unripe winter tomato,
those pieces of lettuce bred for travel,
the black olive rounds fresh from the can.
So much to enjoy in mediocrity.
My wind sputters and fizzles.
Fingers struggle to cover the holes.
Failures accrue like compound interest
and still I persist.
Perhaps I might add croutons, red onion.
More space. Crumbled feta. Silence.
“Salad Suizen” first appeared in Ethel in August 2019.
Nice!
Thanks very much, Beth!
Fabulous!
Thanks very much, Robert!
Delightful! The tone is perfect (something I struggle with)!
Alas, the shakuhachi’s tone continues to be less than perfect. But to be honest I’ve been neglecting it. But I’ll get back to it one of these days. I still aspire to mediocrity! Someday I’ll get there!
Red onion and Parmesan transform just about anything to yummy …
I am nodding, though, to your ingredient “silence” – top of the list in my wish-list at most meals – so elusive.
Parmesan, especially freshly grated, can indeed transform just about anything. It’s my secret ingredient in any number of dishes. Ah, yes: silence. An often overlooked ingredient!
I shall look at and taste my dinner salad with greater appreciation tonight Robert… and my home grown cucumbers and tomatoes are thriving…
