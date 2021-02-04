Dispatches from the Pandemic: This Old Desk
This old desk whispers hints of lives lived in separate peripheries, of unseen treasures and thoughts and deeds. Whose fountain pen scrawled love notes on the inlaid leather pullout, which daughter broke a crystal finger bowl and wept for a lost pet? What books rested behind these glass doors? What curiosities? Old pocket knives, polished stones? Spent cartridges? And in these slots? Perhaps perfume bottles and note pads. Or unanswered letters and a worn deck of playing cards. A tin box of regrets, another of joy.
Haiku and Whitman
mingling behind beveled glass
Look: my mother’s ashtray
The desk and I are slowly making our acquaintance. I pledge that I will never take its untold history for granted, that I’ll respect its presence and do my utmost to fill it with purpose, with cherished objects and the satisfaction of good work. In turn it offers me solidity, an altar at which to sit and think, to rearrange words, create lists, read, conjure fantasies, breathe. I’ve only just realized that I’ve lacked such a base since abandoning my Texas shack fifteen months ago.
Another window
frames the distant crow
Home at last!
That’s lovely. Reminds me of my oak desk where I usually need to be to write.
Thanks, Margaret. This one’s a keeper! Sitting at it brings me great pleasure, something I can’t say for the IKEA desk it replaced. 😀
Some things are just meant to be!
Even when you can’t see them for yourself!
Great and lovely
Thanks very much, Muhammad.
It must have had some rich previous lives. (K)
No doubt, Kerfe. It’s well worn, with many scratches and a few gouges and nicks. But it’s a solid piece and will serve me well.
Inviting! On my do-it list is shifting my computer workspace across the room, into an area a few steps further from the beaten path into kitchen (a little less distraction!). I’m in preliminary consultations with the Labrador, who considers my target spot hers …
The feng-shui in this room is finally correct! I hope your consultations go well. Jack the cattle dog was easy – he didn’t care where his bed was, as long as it was nearby.
An altar indeed! I can feel the good energy all the way from here. ^_^
The entire house is full of good energy, and this little desk was the perfect addition. A serendipitous find, if ever there was.
Wish I could keep my house so neat. My desk twice as big and twice as cluttered.
Ha! You should see the table to the right of the desk. 🙂
