Self-Portrait with Umeboshi (with recording)

Self-Portrait with Umeboshi

Our resemblance strengthens each day.

Reddened by sun and shiso,

seasoned with salt,

we preside, finding

comfort in failure. Or does

the subjugation of one’s flavor for another’s

define defeat? The bitter, the sour, the sweet

attract and repel

like lovers separated by distances

too subtle to see.

Filling space becomes the end.

What do you learn when you look through the glass?

Knowing my fate, I say fallen. I say earth.

Ah, simplicity! When I was a child my mother would occasionally serve rice balls in which a single mouth-puckering umeboshi rested at the center. These have long been a favorite, but I admit that umeboshi might be an acquired taste. Commonly called “pickled plums,” ume aren’t really plums but are more closely related to apricots. I cherish them.

“Self-Portrait with Umeboshi” first appeared in the Silver Birch Press Self-Portrait Series (August 2014), was included in the subsequent print anthology, Self-Portrait Poetry Collection, and also appears in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.

