My poem “Koan of Shivers” has been published in the winter issue of The Night Heron Barks. Thank you, Rogan Kelly, for taking this piece. This is a super litmag, featuring such luminaries as Ted Kooser, Jean Valentine, Cynthia Atkins, Michael Schmeltzer and others. You’re certain to find much delight in this publication.

