Poem Up at The Night Heron Barks

My poem “Koan of Shivers” is live in the Winter 2021 issue of The Night Heron Barksa lively publication featuring such luminaries as Jean Valentine, Ted Kooser, Robert Carr, Cynthia Atkins and Michael Schmeltzer, among others. Thank you, Rogan Kelly, for taking this piece.

 

