Poem Up at The Night Heron Barks

My poem “Koan of Shivers” is live in the Winter 2021 issue of The Night Heron Barks, a lively publication featuring such luminaries as Jean Valentine, Ted Kooser, Robert Carr, Cynthia Atkins and Michael Schmeltzer, among others. Thank you, Rogan Kelly, for taking this piece.
.
Congratulations on the publication! Your poem is chilling and mesmerizing to the bone. Wow…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Lucy. It’s part of a crown of sonnets that I’ve never completed. Maybe someday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impressive! Congratulations.
A highly evocative recording, leaving me pondering hand in vise … self-imposed physical torture to break the flow of emotional torture?
LikeLike
Thank you, Jazz. Yes! Or perhaps a metaphor meaning the same. I suppose it can be read either way. 🙂
LikeLike
Well done, Bob, and in good company.
And your words, as if ooking out to look within. Wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
* Of course I meant “looking,” unless ooking works for you! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. It’s always thrilling to be published. And yes, “ooking” works for me. I’m about to start “ooking” dinner, which will take about five hours to complete. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person