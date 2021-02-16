In the past few months I’ve been fortunate to have work included in two anthologies. The first, Indie Blu(e) Publishing’s As the World Burns: Writers and Artists Reflect on a World Gone Mad, is a 348-page “anthology of poetry, prose, essay, and art inspired by the unprecedented events of the year 2020.” Featuring 114 writers and artists from ten countries, As the World Burns chronicles the madness and horrors of the past year. The voices are diverse — raw and polished, young and old, experienced and new — and they reflect a populace whose needs have been unmet and ignored all too long. In time this volume will stand as one of the most powerful literary artifacts of this mad year.
Edited by Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and Christine E. Ray.
Available through Amazon in paperback and via Kindle.
Unlike As the World Burns, No More Can Fit Into the Evening: An Anthology of Diverse Voices is not a collection of themed pieces. Rather, its purpose is to offer a substantial grouping of poems (5-10) by each contributor, allowing readers to obtain a more nuanced flavoring of the poets’ work. Thus the 350+ page anthology presents only 39 poets. The anthology includes well known writers like Terence Winch, Kimberly Blaeser, James Janko and John Looker, as well as lesser knowns like, well, me. This is a perfect winter’s evening read. Dip into it and perhaps you’ll find a new favorite poet. At the very least you’ll find hours of entertainment, and much food for thought.
Edited by Thomas Davis and Standing Feather
The book is being distributed by Ingram, and should be available (if not in stock, through special order) through bookstores in the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. It’s also available through Amazon.
Congratulations – your voice belongs in collective accounts of what this world is going through. Amazon, here I come …
Thanks, Jazz. Lately the rejections have been piling up, so it’s nice to see the poems in print somewhere. 🙂 Especially with all these other voices!
Congratulations! No More Can Fit Into The Evening sounds like a beautiful book; I love the concept of its binding. Also a delight to read your words in As The World Burns!
Thanks, Jaya. It is an honor to see my poems alongside the work of so many WP friends.
Congrats, Robert! Glad to see your work in As the World Burns! 🙂
Thank you, Susi! It was an honor to be included.
You’re welcome! Same! 🙂
Congratulations, Robert!
No More Can Fit Into The Evening sounds like a wonderful book.
I’m honored to be a poetic volume mate in As the World Burns.
I’m thrilled about both of these publications, Merril. There’s so much good work!
Congrats Robert…..
Interesting,keep it up
Thanks very much. I’ll try!
Wonderful! I hadn’t known about No More Can Fit Into the Evening; promptly adding to my shopping list….. There is always something to be found in the budget for new voices (and familiar ones!)
It provides an excellent introduction to many lesser-known poets, including me. 🙂
You’re on a roll. You have been for several years now. Well done!
Thanks, Leslie! It always seems to be a struggle, but things keep happening. 🙂
That’s ‘cause you’re talented and hard working.
I’m like the Tortoise – I just keep plugging away. It’s the only thing I know to do.
And the tortoise did all right.
Slow and steady!
Congratulations!
Thank you very much!
