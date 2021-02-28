On Listening to Edgar Meyer

Smoke, and bent grass,

the earth rippling underfoot.

A child throwing stones

but never at random.

You wonder that one suggests

laughter, as a second draws tears.

Still, it drags you in.

Like water seeking its level,

a depression that must be fed.

You ride that deep current

never questioning its source,

complete in the moment. Filled.

Edgar Meyer’s music removes me from my body, transports me to another plane, one free of politicians and avarice, a place where truth matters. Today has been a good day to listen, to absorb. And hey, those fellows he’s playing with ain’t too shabby…