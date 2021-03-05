Reticent as Ever, I Follow the Map (with recording)

Reticent as Ever, I Follow the Map

This old bed, knowing our secrets, our love

for the spiders of the world and their guilty

pleasures, wraps its history around us, says

“go easy, my friends,” and leaves us to our

research. I find the scar on your lower

back, that sacred heart of fusion,

trace the line on the map to the freckle

of grace and its inequities, then up to the left

ear, which requires attention. Speech

can only intrude upon my navigations,

yet I can’t refrain from murmuring the words

again, those never-tiring, never-depleting

syllables which always demand repetition,

wave after wave, an ocean of truth,

mingling and dispersing, accepting, giving,

swelling larger and more complex each day.

“Reticent as Ever I Follow the Map” was published in July 2019 at OPEN: Journal of Arts & Letters. Thank you, Jeff Streeby, for taking this piece.