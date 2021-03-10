Down and Away

How soon we lose the scent

of our first love’s

body, that odor of perfume

over sweat and uncertainty

and the overwhelming surge

into what will never again

be new. You shake yourself

back, wondering

if falling stars could choose

to rise again, whether

they would rejoin the firmament

or simply retreat deeper into the

ocean’s black, cooling, sliding

down and away, slipping

free of regret, evading forever

the sun’s long fingers.

“Down and Away” was first published in August 2019 at Trestle Ties. Many thanks to Juleen Eun Sun Johnson and Aaron Schuman for taking this piece.