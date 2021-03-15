Down and Away
How soon we lose the scent
of our first love’s
body, that odor of perfume
over sweat and uncertainty
and the overwhelming surge
into what will never again
be new. You shake yourself
back, wondering
if falling stars could choose
to rise again, whether
they would rejoin the firmament
or simply retreat deeper into the
ocean’s black, cooling, sliding
down and away, slipping
free of regret, evading forever
the sun’s long fingers.
“Down and Away” was first published in August 2019 at Trestle Ties. Many thanks to Juleen Eun Sun Johnson and Aaron Schuman for taking this piece.
Nice post
Thanks very much!
I’ve known that cool sliding down, though it didn’t seem so smooth at the time.
It does seem to get a bit bumpy, if not rocky!
Well, there can only be one first. I’m most grateful I kept exploring a bit, some might say … but I trusted the tingles that declared THIS ONE a good 40 years past first. No need to explore more. Those tingles continue as we approach 19 years connected (2.5 officially married!)
There are times when I wish I could have skipped those explorations between first and last, but I’m happy (understatement!) to be here, now.
Whoa. Beautiful.
Thanks, Ron!
Really lovely. I could feel the moment, in my mind, a memory. Stellar work as always.
You are so kind. Thank you!
