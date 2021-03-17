My poem “Before September” is live at The Field Guide Poetry Magazine. Thank you to editor Amanda Marrero for taking this piece.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew!
Another twisting of words adaptive to various interpretations! (You are a master at this.) I’m recalling a couple of key points when hazy and crunchy-like-broken-glass suddenly morphed into pliable clarity – thank you for stirring memories.
(And congratulations.)
Congratulations on the publication! It’s really an amazing poem with such vivid, stirring imageries.
I was immersed in the poem’s lovely stillness “And then you spoke”! Perfect shock ending, and congratulations!
