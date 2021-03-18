14 thoughts on “Poem Up at The Field Guide

  2. Another twisting of words adaptive to various interpretations! (You are a master at this.) I’m recalling a couple of key points when hazy and crunchy-like-broken-glass suddenly morphed into pliable clarity – thank you for stirring memories.
    (And congratulations.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.