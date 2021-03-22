

Hail

My hands know the sadness of rock,

of unfinished lines and rough

sides tapering to sharpness.

The shape of solitude, turning.

Now the stones fall as water,

a woman lets down her hair

and laughter chokes through silence.

Into this dream I ascend.

“Hail” first appeared here in September 2016, and is included in Indra’s Net: An International Anthology of Poetry in Aid of The Book Bus.

All profits from this anthology published by Bennison Books will go to The Book Bus, a charity which aims to improve child literacy rates in Africa, Asia and South America by providing children with books and the inspiration to read them.

Available at Amazon (UK) and Amazon (US)