Clandestine

How did you slip so deftly past those bottled

years, through my ribcage and into the safe

room never before broached? I am the little

stones you gather, the morning’s obsidian eye.

Though the wind’s unseen fingers caress you,

coveting in a way I cannot, my hand, warm

against your pale belly, knows the truth of

contrast and heat, of flesh and gnarled bark.

Unveiling these furtive moves, our love smelts

tears into nuggets, transforms nights into

blue sky, sultry chatter into celestial song.

Our secrets kiss the dark quiet.

“Clandestine” first appeared in Issue 6 of Kissing Dynamite. I am grateful to the KD team for taking this piece.