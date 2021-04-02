Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome

Nothing about me shines or sparkles. If asked,

I would place myself among the discarded —

remnant cloth and straw, worn, inedible,

useless, if not for packaging intended to

convey a certain message, which I of course

have subverted to “Welcome, corvids!” Even

my voice lies stranded in the refuse, silent

yet harmonious, clear yet strangled, whole

and unheard, dispersed, like tiny drops of

vapor listing above the ocean’s swell, enduring

gray skies and gulls and those solemn rocks

bearing their weight against the white crush.

Why do I persist? What tethers a shadow

to its body? How do we hear by implication

what isn’t there? Bill Monroe hammered

his mandolin, chopping chords, muting,

droning, banging out incomplete minors

to expectant ears, constructing more than

a ladder of notes climbing past the rafters

into the smoky sky. What I sing is not

heard but implied: the high lonesome, blue

and old-time, repealed. Crushed limestone

underfoot. Stolen names, borrowed sounds.

Dark words subsumed by light, yellowed,

whitened, faded to obscurity, to obscenity.

“Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome” first appeared in Crannóg, in June 2017.