Emptying Haibun
Waiting, I open myself but nothing enters. Even music’s comfort avoids me, preferring calmer ports or perhaps another’s wind choices. I drop the weighted cord through the flute, pull it, and watch the cloth ease out. Some days pain drags behind me no matter what words emerge, what phrases follow. Last night brought the season’s first fireflies. This wall of books grows taller each day.
exhaling, I note
smudges in the sky —
oh, dirty window
Perfect choice for today, RO.
Though unintentional, it does seem somehow appropriate. Hmm.
Interesting indeed how that happens…
Oh, I have dirty windows too. Hope you are mending.
Me too.
There are always dirty windows! And thank you, VJ. I’m as mended as I can be, which is pretty good, I think. 🙂
That’s good to hear.
Dirty windows are as common as ‘Covid’ .. it’s tme to clean the windows and the air we breathe ..
I am ready for both, Ivor. So very ready!
