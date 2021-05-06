Poems Up at ONE ART: a journal of poetry

My poems “Unwinding the Snake (after Linda Gregg)” and “Water Strider” are live at ONE ART: a journal of poetry. Many thanks to editors Mark Danowsky and Louisa Schnaithmann for taking these pieces.
My poems “Unwinding the Snake (after Linda Gregg)” and “Water Strider” are live at ONE ART: a journal of poetry. Many thanks to editors Mark Danowsky and Louisa Schnaithmann for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Fascinating coupling of poems – cannot help pondering moon as the missing roof.
(I’ve never felt annoyed by the moon – by clouds between me and moon, yes!)
Congrats!
LikeLike