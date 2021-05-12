The Garden
But what of this notion
of the romantic?
It rained last night.
I could smell it
before it fell,
each drop a perfect
sphere until the final
moment. This
is fact, impractical but
lovely for its truth.
* * *
Initially posted here in January of 2014, the poem was published many years ago (30?) as a poetry postcard offered by the literary journal Amelia. I admit to being wrong about the shape of raindrops. But hey, they start out spherical…
Very beautiful. Love the rhythm here.
Thanks very much, Lucy. It’s old, but still works. 😀
The concluding lines are elegant and lovely in their simplicity. Many blessings, as always.
Thanks, Jessan. It took me a long time to realize that simple could be both complex and elegant…
This is fascinating material for a study, as with all of your work, in interpretation and perspective. Thanks.
