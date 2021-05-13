The Garden

But what of this notion

of the romantic?

It rained last night.

I could smell it

before it fell,

each drop a perfect

sphere until the final

moment. This

is fact, impractical but

lovely for its truth.

* * *

Initially posted here in January of 2014, the poem was published many years ago (30?) as a poetry postcard offered by the literary journal Amelia. I admit to being wrong about the shape of raindrops. But hey, they start out spherical…