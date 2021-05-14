The Garden

The Garden

But what of this notion
of the romantic?

It rained last night.
I could smell it

before it fell,
each drop a perfect

sphere until the final
moment. This

is fact, impractical but
lovely for its truth.

 

* * *

Initially posted here in January of 2014, the poem was published many years ago (30?) as a poetry postcard offered by the literary journal Amelia. I admit to being wrong about the shape of raindrops. But hey, they start out spherical…

    • I almost feel as though your statement is somewhere along the lines of, “The romantic gives us truth. The romantic gives us the beauty of the truth–the drops of rain are spherical until they hit the ground.”

