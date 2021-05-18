Nocturne (Blue Grosbeak)
Why tremble
when nothing
arrives to be seen?
The architecture
of the day
comes and goes
in the same
heartbeat,
a disturbance
more felt than heard.
But listen.
The grosbeak sings
his presence
and departs,
leaving behind
the echo
of a motion
blending with night.
The air is cool.
A leaf utters
its own message
and falls
unnoticed.
Nothing awaits it.
* * *.
Superb poem, Bob.
Thank you, Emily. The Arthur Sze broadside has been framed. Now I just have to decide where it goes. A tough decision!
Life is so full of surprising synchronicities. I interrupted in my daily reading of blogs by sudden urge to go outdoors … to discover the distinct sound of a raven! Excitement! Two years ago there was a nest two blocks away – they’re back! I eventually saw the familiar black wings down at end of the block, flying off toward that former nest site. And now I’m opening your poem – “disturbance more felt than heard” took me outside at just the right moment. Thanks for posting this one today. (Now it’s time to take a walk with my binoculars …)
We live within the territory of three crows, but no ravens have laid claim tp our yard. Yet.
We have two crows who have chosen our yard. With great originality I call them Jack and Jill. Although I can’t tell them apart. I speak to them. I believe they are intelligent. When they spread their wings and fly near us, they are so huge, so impressive. I love leaves too.
Hi your poem’s great. Don’t be so defensive! =D
