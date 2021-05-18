Nocturne (Blue Grosbeak)

Nocturne (Blue Grosbeak)

Why tremble
when nothing
arrives to be seen?

The architecture
of the day
comes and goes

in the same
heartbeat,
a disturbance

more felt than heard.
But listen.
The grosbeak sings

his presence
and departs,
leaving behind

the echo
of a motion
blending with night.

The air is cool.
A leaf utters
its own message

and falls
unnoticed.
Nothing awaits it.

 

6 thoughts on “Nocturne (Blue Grosbeak)

  2. Life is so full of surprising synchronicities. I interrupted in my daily reading of blogs by sudden urge to go outdoors … to discover the distinct sound of a raven! Excitement! Two years ago there was a nest two blocks away – they’re back! I eventually saw the familiar black wings down at end of the block, flying off toward that former nest site. And now I’m opening your poem – “disturbance more felt than heard” took me outside at just the right moment. Thanks for posting this one today. (Now it’s time to take a walk with my binoculars …)

  3. We have two crows who have chosen our yard. With great originality I call them Jack and Jill. Although I can’t tell them apart. I speak to them. I believe they are intelligent. When they spread their wings and fly near us, they are so huge, so impressive. I love leaves too.

