Ode to Being Placed on Hold
The music rarely
entertains,
but I find
peace between
the notes,
sometimes,
and embrace
the notion that
I’ve been inserted
in that peculiar
capsule between
speech and the
void, imagining
myself somewhere,
floating, free
of care and
gravity,
beer can
satellites
orbiting my head,
with bites of
pungent cheeses
and baguette
circling in
their wake,
a gift, you see,
like rain in
August or
a warm voice
saying hello.
* * *
“Ode to Being Placed on Hold” was drafted during the Tupelo Press 30-30 marathon in August 2015. Many thanks to Mary “marso” of the blog “marsowords” who sponsored and provided the title. The poem has also appeared here several times.
Think I’ll print this & keep next to computer … a level set for future holds … your words capture experience I have known rarely but maybe I could cultivate into regularly? The frequency of on-hold suspensions seems to be accelerating … ample opportunities to practice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many hours/days/weeks have we wasted on hold? Arghh! And yes, the opportunities don’t seem to be diminishing.
LikeLiked by 1 person