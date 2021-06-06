Poem Up at Tipton Poetry Journal Posted on June 6, 2021 by robert okaji My poem “Nothing to Fear” is live at Tipton Poetry Journal. Many thanks to the editors for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew. Much appreciated!
You’re welcome, Robert.
Another congratulations in order – yours among good company based on my browsing.
I’m familiar with circle slashed with red line – guessing the other image is gun associated? (Ignorance perhaps bliss?)
Thanks, Jazz. I like this journal, and was pleased to have two pieces accepted. Another will appear in the next issue. 🙂The other image is from my dream imagination, and I’ve not figured it out, except for a sense of foreboding.
Congratulations, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. I’m pleased to have found another Indiana-based publication!
