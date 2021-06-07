I was a military brat. My return to the U.S. after attending high school in Italy was, well, interesting. Junction City, Kansas was definitely not bella Napoli. This poem came from that experience, albeit a few years after, and was published in the mid-80s in the Allegheny Review, a national journal of undergraduate creative writing, and was republished by Silver Birch Press in 2017. The kid who wrote it still exists. Somewhere.

Letter from Kansas

Caro amico,

Driving the stretch to Junction City,

I look for familiar faces in the cars

we pass, but see only strange grasses

gliding by. Three weeks ago

I slept on a stone-littered hilltop

overlooking the Bay of Naples.

Now the prairie laps at our front door.

A mile from the house two corralled bison

munch dull hay thrown daily

from a truck’s flat bed, and past that

the Discount Center’s sign

spells America. What I wouldn’t give

for a deep draught of Pozzuoli’s

summer stench and the strong

yellow wine that Michele’s father

makes. We mixed it with the gardener’s

red, creating our own bouquet,

remember? And here they say

I’m too young to buy beer and wine.

Without them the food is flavorless,

like the single language spoken.

I understand it all,

and miss the difficulty. Maybe Texas

will be better. Ci vediamo. Bob

