The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn

We have always absorbed heaven,

even through these days of malformed

grain and truth pulled dark and low:

variety confirms purpose. This ear

captures no sound. These inflorescences

produce starch. Those

release pollen. You will die one day.

Inaction reflects uncertain intent.

One must weigh frost,

and with their shallow

roots, susceptibility to drought, poor

soils and high wind. Your lips

kiss steel more readily than flesh, yet

I pray that you amend your thoughts

and accept my proffered hand,

that the individual fruits of the cob

may one day fuse into a single mass,

bringing weight to sunlight,

and a greater grain to your table. But

the door stands unopened, a voice

censuring the innocent. I contemplate

converted light, consider

crows, subduction and rags flapping

in the darkness, silent

tongues wavering unseen above the

unhoed dirt, within each kernel’s

purpose, deep into a hollow core,

raging, unmet and shriveled,

hands opened, resolute yet proud.

The title is from a traditional song, as performed by Alison Krauss and Union Station. The poem is my take on it. “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn” was included in GFT Presents: One in Four, a semiannual, print literary journal published by GFT Press.